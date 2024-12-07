NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis is carrying the Bucks; SGA climbs to the top
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Heading into the start of the season, the expectations for the Oklahoma City Thunder were at an all-time high. Even after a somewhat disappointing showing in the NBA Playoffs last year, there was a growing expectation that the Thunder would be in a great position to take another step forward in their progression as a team. At least through the first 20-plus games of the regular season, the Thunder have been about as good as most expected them to be. Even having to overcome the loss of Chet Holmgren to injury, the Thunder remain a consistent favorite in the West.
The play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one big reason why. In being the driving force as the primary leader for the team, SGA has continued to be the underrated superstar that has helped this team emerge as a favorite in the West. As one of the highest-scoring guards in the NBA, SGA is averaging 30 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field. If the Thunder are going to be a mainstay atop the Western Conference, SGA will have a huge hand in accomplishing that.
Why SGA's MVP bid may fall short
At this point in the season, SGA could be considered the favorite to win the award. In last year's NBA MVP race, SGA finished second with 15 first-place votes. If he's going to win the award this season, he has a lot of ground to make up in that sense. But on arguably the best team in the West, it would be shocking if SGA didn't get strong consideration. If there's anything that could end up preventing SGA from winning the award, it could be the lack of respect he gets across the league. For being such a great player, SGA is still not considered one of the best superstars in the league. And that's a mistake.
SGA is not just one of the best guards in the league, he's one of the best superstars. He may not have the playoff run to back up those claims just yet but it's only a matter of time before that happens. The only way he could seemingly fall out of the playoff race is if the Thunder unexpectedly take a tumble down the standings. And because he's not a household name just yet, he's probably a candidate who will suffer the most from that happening.