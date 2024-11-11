NBA MVP Power Rankings: Kevin Durant off to hot start; Jayson Tatum deserves flowers
4. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Stats: 23 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 47% FG, 41% 3PT
Why Mitchell deserves the award: Through the first few weeks of the season, the argument could be made that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the bigger surprises in the league. They're 11-0 and the only remaining undefeated team in the league. Looking ahead at their schedule over the next few weeks, it's hard to envision this team slowing down. Especially with how well their starting 5 is playing at the moment. For the Cavs, though, it all begins with the heart and soul of the team, Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell may not be putting up the offensive number that we're used to seeing him post, but he's been one of the primary reasons why Cleveland has gotten off to such a good start to the season. As the No. 1 option in Cleveland, Mitchell has set the tone for what he expects to be a historic season for the Cavs. As the best player on the best team, Mitchell is naturally going to get some love for the NBA MVP award, even if he may not have the numbers to put himself over the top in the race.
Why Mitchell may not deserve the award: Even though the Cavs are off to their best start in team history, Mitchell is not putting up "MVP numbers." It could end up being one of the bigger reasons why he doesn't end up winning the award. As the leader of the Cavs, the team is too good for him not to at least get some recognition. However, winning the award could prove too tall of a task considering how well-balanced this team is playing at the moment.
The Cavs are at their best when each of their stars is playing at a high level, not just one. That's what we've seen from the team so far this season. I'd have to believe that if the Cavs are going to continue to play at such a high level, this is going to continue to be the case for the team. And while Mitchell is clearly the best and most impactful player on the roster, unless his production sees a surge over the next couple of months of the season, he's probably not going to have the numbers to win the NBA MVP award.