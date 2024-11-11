NBA MVP Power Rankings: Kevin Durant off to hot start; Jayson Tatum deserves flowers
2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Stats: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 47% FG, 37% 3PT
Why JT deserves the award: Through the first few weeks of the regular season, Jayson Tatum is off to arguably the best start to his career and he has the Boston Celtics playing at a very high level. He's been the most consistent player so far this season and has stepped up in a big way even in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. After the Olympics fiasco, Tatum has begun this season with a chip on his shoulder; that much has been evident for the Celtics through their first 10 games in which they've gone 8-2.
Interestingly enough, the Celtics haven't looked as dominant as they did at the start of last season but this is still a team that is going to be incredibly difficult to beat in a seven-game series when it matters most. Tatum will continue to be a big reason why. As he continues to set the tone for the Celtics this season, it may finally be time to give him his flowers as a legit NBA MVP candidate this season.
Why JT may not deserve the award: When it comes to the Celtics and tearing away the NBA MVP from Tatum, the reasoning could be simple. The Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the league and it would be hard for this team to defy expectations this year. Coming off how dominant the Celtics were last season, there's nowhere the team can go but down. Because of that, there's little upside for Tatum as he attempts to put together an NBA MVP campaign. Fair or not, that is the reality he faces.
Additionally, there are many that may not even believe that Tatum is the best player on the roster. After Jaylen Brown won last year's NBA Finals MVP, there is a growing group of fans who believe Brown is the better player between the two. I'm not sure if I'd agree with that but there could be a split of the vote when it comes time to decide the NBA MVP award. Tatum could lose some votes to Brown, and viceversa.