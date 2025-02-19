Way-too-early NBA Playoff bracket predictions based on All-Star Break standings

4. Milwaukee Bucks

I was not all that surprised to see the Milwaukee Bucks trade Khris Middleton at the NBA Trade Deadline but when it was reported that they were going all-in on Kyle Kuzma, that's one detail that did take me a bit by surprise. Nevertheless, in four games with the team, he has shown some potential as a secondary wing scorer. I'd imagine he's only going to get more and more comfortable with the team as he gets more reps. The hope is that by the end of the season, he fully embraces his role as the No. 3 option next to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When it comes to this season, I am going to put my trust in Lillard and Giannis to do just enough to carve out the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Considering the expectations on this team's shoulders heading into the start of the year, it is somewhat deflating that the Bucks will head into the postseason as somewhat of an afterthought. However, if this team can get on a roll (and avoid the Boston Celtics in a second-round series), there's reason to believe that they could potentially make some noise in the East.

3. New York Knicks

For the majority of the season, the New York Knicks have consistently been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. If it wasn't for their slow start to the season, the Knicks are probably right on the tails of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle for the No. 1 seed. Since November 15, the Knicks are 31-12 and the Cavs are 31-10. However, after the big offseason moves New York made, they always knew that a slow start to the season was a possibility. Regardless, it does appear as if the team is finally hitting their stride.

As the Knicks head into the final stretch of the season, the sky is the limit for this team. Assuming health, the Knicks are going to have every opportunity to compete with any other team in the Eastern Conference. Whether the Knicks could beat any team in a seven-game series is a completely different question. However, the talent is there. The experience is there. The coaching is there. It's only a question of whether this team will be able to put it all together when it matters most.