Way-too-early NBA Playoff bracket predictions based on All-Star Break standings

2. Boston Celtics

With the way the Boston Celtics dominated their way to an NBA Championship last season, many assumed that we would see more of the same from them this year. While that has been the case to a certain extent, the Celtics have not been as dominant as they were last season. That has left many to wonder if the Celtics are simply pacing themselves in the regular season or if there is something to be concerned about heading into the final stretch run of the season. Either way, we should find out soon enough.

If I had to guess, I'd suggest that the Celtics are playing the slow game. They know they're going to be judged by what they're able to do in the postseason, no matter what happens in the regular season. I believe we're going to see more of that during the final stretch run of the season. I firmly believe we're going to see the Celtics flip a switch that we haven't seen yet. Unfortunately, being 5.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed, I can't imagine Cleveland is going to have much luck in chasing them down.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

For the majority of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the Eastern Conference. I find it hard to believe that's all going to change over the final 28 games of the season for the team. Unless a huge injury takes place, the Cavs are more than likely going to enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East. The race they're probably more focused on at the moment is the one with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league. That could play a huge factor in a potential NBA Finals series between the two teams.

If nothing else, that will give the Cavs a reason to continue to push themselves heading into the final few weeks of the season. The big question for Cleveland is whether this team is ready to make a truly deep run in the postseason. That will be the expectation for the team heading into the playoffs, especially if they manage to avoid a potential second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics.