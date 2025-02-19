Way-too-early NBA Playoff bracket predictions based on All-Star Break standings

2. Denver Nuggets

After a concerning first month or so of the season for the Denver Nuggets, this is a team that has managed to get their act together over the past few months. In fact, since December 8, the Nuggets have the third-best record in the NBA and second-best in the Western Conference. Since that point in the season, Denver is 25-9. While there are still fair questions to answer about this team's long-term future, it's pretty clear that this team is going to factor into who will eventually come out of the Western Conference.

I believe the Nuggets will continue their momentum heading into the final stretch of the season and finish as the No. 2 seed. If the regular season plays out in this manner, it could set up what would be one of the most anticipated Western Conference Finals matchups of late. A matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder could be a true passing of the torch type of series.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Much like the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been the barometer for excellence in the Western Conference. To think that's all going to go out the window heading into the final stretch of the season would be foolish. The Thunder are probably going to cakewalk their way toward the No. 1 seed in the West and are going to be in a great position to make a return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the days of Kevin Durant.

Especially with how they looked in the regular season last year, this season was always about whether the Thunder were ready to take that next step forward in the postseason. On paper, there's reason to believe that Oklahoma City has all the tools to take that leap. However, that's going to be easier said than done for a team that may have some stiff competition once the playoffs begin. It will be interesting to watch it all unfold for OKC. When it comes to the final stretch run, the Thunder should be able to lock up the No. 1 seed pretty soon as they're currently eight games clear of the No. 2 seed.