NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
Power ranking every projected starting center in the NBA on the eve of the 2024-25 season.
In less than a week, the official start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season will be here. With the NBA's pre-season in the books, opening night is a mere two days away. As we continue to look toward the start of the new NBA campaign, we will break down every projected starting center in the NBA in the latest edition of our NBA positional rankings.
Power ranking all 30 starting centers in the NBA
30. Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
It was recently reported that the New Orleans Pelicans were going to start the season by playing small ball with Herbert Jones as essentially their starting center. To be quite honest, I'm not sure if this is the best course of action for the team heading into the start of the season. I don't think Jones is a bad player but he's also not a center. Because of that, I can't help but place him near the bottom of this list.
Could this experiment end up working out for the Pelicans in the short term? Absolutely. But I can't imagine how it's going to make sense for the team over the long run. Then again, there aren't many other options at their disposal at the moment.