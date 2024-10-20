NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
21. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl has had a particularly interesting start to his career. After beginning his NBA journey with the Toronto Raptors, Poeltl was traded to the San Antonio Spurs and then dealt back to the Raptors. Despite the rocky start, Poeltl has still managed to develop into a pretty good option at center during his stint on both teams. It wasn't until his sixth season in the league that he truly blossomed into his own. During that 2021-22 season with the Spurs, Poeltl averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists per game on 62 percent shooting from the field.
Interestingly enough, the following season, the Spurs decided to trade Poeltl to Toronto. During the past season and a half in Toronto, Poeltl has continued to produce at a pretty consistent level which resulted in a big four-year free-agency deal last offseason.
Even though the Raptors have pivoted toward a retooling of the roster around their young core, Poeltl remains a key part of their starting lineup.