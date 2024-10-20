NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
20. Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers
Two years into his NBA career, Deandre Ayton looked like a rising star center in the league. However, during his third season, the inconsistency began for him. He took a step back in year three and never quite recovered. He's continued to be productive as a big man with the Phoenix Suns and then even to a certain extent this past season after he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he continues to leave much to be desired. With how talented he is, Ayton should be much better than a role player at this point in his career.
And that's the biggest problem for Ayton right now. At 26 years old, Ayton still has the chance to change the narrative of his career but it's hard to envision that happening at this point.
But even though it doesn't appear as if Ayton is ever going to reach his potential as a player in the NBA, he's still a solid starting center in the league.