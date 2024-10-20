NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
19. Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic
Over the course of his career, Wendell Carter Jr. has been a pretty consistent player. Even though he's never truly gotten the full recognition he deserves as a modern big man, Carter has been a key part of what has made the Orlando Magic successful recently. What the Magic have to like about Carter is the fact that he's continued to improve his game over the past few seasons. His 3-point shot has truly developed over the past few years and he's coming off a season in which he shot a career-high 37 percent shooting from deep.
Carter is playing a great role on the Magic as the fourth or fifth option for the team. Even though he may not have lived up to being a top 10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter has truly become an asset for the Magic.
Carter is a solid and consistent starting center in the league. He may never be an All-Star or a top 3 option for a team but he's the type of glue-guy that every successful team needs in the frontcourt.