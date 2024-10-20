NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
18. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder
Over the first six years of his career, Isaiah Hartenstein bounced around five different teams. However, over the past two seasons, Hartenstein made his mark with the New York Knicks. Because of the impact he made on the Knicks, Hartenstein was awarded with a hefty three-year, $90 million deal by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, Thunder fans are going to have to wait a bit more to see his regular-season debut with the team. After suffering a broken hand, Hartenstein is slated to miss at least the first month of the season. But when he does get healthy, the expectation is that he is going to be the starting center for the team as they elect to play big.
There's an argument to be made that Hartenstein should be ranked higher on this list but having not been a full-time starter before this season, he does have to prove that he can fill that type of role - especially for a team like the Thunder.
And with the contract he was paid, this is the first time in his career that he's going to be heading into the season with real expectations. Can Hartenstein live up to being a full-time starter over the course of a full season?