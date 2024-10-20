NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
15. Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks
A player who may be in the final stage of the prime of his career, Clint Capela can still be a true difference-maker in the league. On the Atlanta Hawks, it's predictably hard to see his true value considering this is a team that is trying to find their identity after retooling a bit during the offseason. But over the past 7-8 years, Capela has been one of the most consistent rim-protectors in the league. Even though he's not necessarily viewed as a strong offensive player, he is great around the basket.
With the right point guard, Capela has found ways to consistently make an impact on the offensive end of the floor - that's part of the reason why Trae Young has been so good for him during their time in Atlanta.
Heading into this season, Capela is a name to watch on the trade market. The Hawks are trying to retool on the fly and there's no guarantee that Capela is going to be a part of their future moving forward.