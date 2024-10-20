NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
14. Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers
After an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Ivica Zubac has been one of the most consistent and durable centers in the league over the past five seasons. All with the LA Clippers, Zubac has found a professional home. Coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career (averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game), Zubac is playing the best basketball of his career. Even though the Clippers are going through some tough times as a franchise, it's safe to say that Zubac is a foundational part of this core. No matter how the Clippers proceed forward, Zubac is clearly an asset for the team.
In an era where it's difficult to find consistency at the position, Zubac has been a pleasant surprise for the Clippers. Zubac is in the third tier of centers in the league. He may not be a superstar or even a budding All-Star but he's a player that can be relied on.
Zubac is the type of center that every team can use and is the next best alternative to having a star player in the frontcourt. He certainly deserves his flowers.