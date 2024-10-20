NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
12. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
This is the point of this ranking in which we begin to get to the centers that have an argument for All-Star status. Even though Myles Turner has never technically made an All-Star team through the first few years of his career, he's been productive enough that he at least deserves some consideration for the team. Over the past two seasons, Turner has been able to take his game to an entirely different level since the departure of Domantas Sabonis (as part of the Tyrese Haliburton trade).
During his time as one of the main options on the team, Turner has been one of the most efficient offensive centers in the league. Even with the addition of Pascal Siakam, Turner has been able to carve out a consistent role for the Pacers on the offensive end of the floor.
As he prepares to head into a contract year with the Pacers, we should expect Turner to have a similarly strong season as he's had each of the past two seasons.