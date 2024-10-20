NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
29. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Heading into the start of the season, there is plenty of hype surrounding Zach Edey and his rookie season. He's expected to be the opening night starter for the Memphis Grizzlies at the center position. And if his showing in the pre-season is any indication, the Grizzlies should expect Edey to be a strong contributor right away. Edey surely has his limitations as a player but for what the Grizzlies need, the 7-foot-4 rookie could seemingly fit the role swimmingly. Edey is one of the most experienced rookies from this year's draft class and will be put in a position to be successful in Memphis.
If Edey is as good and consistent as many believe he can be to start this season, the argument will be made that he should be ranked much higher than No. 29. However, at least for now, this is a good spot for him before he begins his rookie season.
Edey may not have a high ceiling but there's reason to believe that he can be an impactful player for the Grizzlies this season.