NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
11. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
The early indications are that the Houston Rockets aren't willing to give Alperen Sengun a max contract extension but either way, that doesn't mean that he still isn't one of the best centers in the league. Sengun enjoyed a breakout season during his third year in the league in which he averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from 3-point range. As he prepares for his fourth season in the league, Sengun could just be scratching the surface of the player he can be at his prime.
Why the Rockets may be reluctant to pay him is somewhat confusing. But, in a vacuum, Sengun is on the trajectory to be one of the best big men in the league for a very long time. Of course, he must prove that last season wasn't an aberration.
Sengun is close to jumping into the group of the top 10 centers in the league. And if he continues to play at a high level, which he showcased last season, there's not much that's going to stop his momentum.