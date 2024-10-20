NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
10. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green has always been one of the most polarizing players in the league and as he inches closer and closer to the end of his career, that has become more and more of a case. In theory, Draymond's best position probably isn't at the center position but his versatility does make him one of the best players at this position. And with the chance that the Golden State Warriors could enter the season with him as their starting center, he's a player who would be considered a top-10 player at the position.
What truly stands out for Draymond is his versatility on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Draymond can stretch defenses to the 3-point line and is an underrated playmaker with the ball in his hands. Defensively, there are not many players that Draymond can't defend.
Even though Draymond is no longer in the prime years of his career, he's still an effective player who has a huge impact on the success or failure of the Warriors.