NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
9. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen probably isn't a player that man casual NBA fans know but at this point in his career, there's no question that he's one of the best centers in the league. Even though his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers is sometimes in question, his talent and effectiveness are not something that can be doubted. Even while splitting the frontcourt with Evan Mobley, Allen is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game on 63 percent shooting from the field.
He's considered a defensive anchor for the Cavs and is always in the right place on the offensive end of the floor. He's still just 26 years old and is growing into his own as a two-way difference-maker at the center position.
If the Cavs do end up deciding to split up their frontcourt, Allen is a player who would be highly sought-after on the trade block. As he continues to rise, Allen could be considered an anchor at the center position for Cleveland.