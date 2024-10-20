NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
8. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
If Draymond Green is polarizing, they'd have to make an entirely different word for how the NBA world treats Rudy Gobert. There's a group that loves and appreciates what he does on the defensive end of the floor and an entirely different group that doesn't. All in all, Gobert has to be considered one of the best centers in the league no matter what side you land on. Gobert is far from a perfect player but four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner. He's also a three-time All-Star player and has been named to the All-NBA team once.
When you have that many accolades, you're clearly doing something right as a player. Gobert is not a great offensive player and that's probably where most of the dislike comes from. Despite that, he is still one of the best rim protectors in the league.
And if the biggest gripe on Gobert is his contract, that's not a terrible place to be as a player. And on this list, we don't factor in the contract all that much. Especially not for a player who has been consistently great on the defensive end of the floor for so long.