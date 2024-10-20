NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
7. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
This is the point where there's a stark distinction in tiers. I suppose this is the start of the upper echelon of centers in the league. He may not get the unanimous credit for it but Domantas Sabonis is one of the best big men in the league. Since his breakout season during the 2019-20 NBA season, Sabonis has continued to impress on the offensive end of the floor. This past season, Sabonis had one of the best seasons of his career while averaging 19 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 60 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
What Sabonis is able to do as a No. 1 option and/or a playmaker offensively is not something that many other centers in the league can do. Sure, he leaves a bit to be desired on the defensive end of the floor but he more than makes up for it with his all-around impact offensively.
Sabonis has been named to an All-Star team three times and has made the All-NBA team twice over the course of his career. He's quietly one of the best centers in the league.