NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Even though he's become one of the most polarizing big men in the league, it's impossible to deny his talent and the production that he's had over the course of his career. Coming off one of the most efficient seasons of his career, KAT averaged 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. For all his faults as a player, those are great numbers for a frontcourt star. In the modern NBA, KAT's game has become more appreciated.
As he prepares for this next stage of his career, it will be interesting to see how KAT is able to work in the New York environment. But at least on paper, he does seem like a great fit for what the Knicks have needed and been missing.
And if the KAT experiment does end up working on the Knicks, he could go a long way in changing the narrative of his career and the way he's going to be viewed when he does retire. KAT is a very talented player and at just 28 years old, he's still in the prime of his career.