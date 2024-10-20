NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
He may not get the mainstream that he probably deserves but I don't think there would be much pushback with the idea that Bam Adebayo is one of the top 5 centers in the league. For what he's able to do on both ends of the floor, Bam has quickly become the most valuable player on the Miami Heat roster. As he continues to develop and polish himself on the offensive end of the floor, Bam is only going to become more and more popular. What I'm most intrigued by is what his offensive ceiling might be.
Even though he's flashed as a potentially elite offensive player, we've yet to see it on a consistent basis. This could be a big year for both the Heat and Bam on that front - especially considering he's begun to expand his game to the 3-point line.
If the pre-season is any indication, we're going to see an aggressive Bam on the offensive end of the floor. If he can plan within the offense, his aggressiveness could prove to make all the difference for a Heat team that will be looking for more answers heading into this season.