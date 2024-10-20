NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
4. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
It's pretty strange that Anthony Davis doesn't love playing the center position but the argument could be made that he's at his best when he's at the 5. When he's playing center, he's too fast for most centers and does a pretty good job banging around bigger opponents. The wear and tear is probably not great for him over the course of a regular season, especially considering his injury history, but AD is one of the best centers in the league. And considering he's going to start the season as the starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers, AD gets a nod as a top 5 player at the position.
AD is one of the players who sparked the big-man revolution in the NBA and continues to play a large role in how the game has changed recently. At his peak, there are only a few big men across the league who can have the same type of impact that AD can have on a game.
He may not want to admit it but AD at the center position does change the way the Lakers play as a unit. And he deserves credit for how good he is when he's healthy and in rhythm at the position.