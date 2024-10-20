NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
The case can be made that there is no brighter future for any young player in the league than there is for Victor Wembanyama. A player who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential Wemby is coming off a strong rookie season and will be looking to take his game to an entirely different level. Some will say it's a bit rash to put him this high on this list but that's how talented he is as a player and how confident I am in him taking the next leap in his development this season.
Wemby is in the perfect situation to emerge as not only one of the best and most versatile centers in the NBA but also as one of the best players in the league. He has the tools to be the face of the league for a very long time.
If he continues to put in the work that he's proven he's willing to, there's no question in my mind that Wemby is going to be in the same conversation as the rest of the elites in the Association by the end of this season.