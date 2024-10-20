NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The moment he entered the league, Joel Embiid quickly developed into one of the most dominant centers in the league. If it wasn't for Nikola Jokic, who has been equally as excellent, Embiid would easily be ranked No. 1 on this list. What's been most impressive about Embiid is that over the last three seasons, he's managed to take his game to an entirely different level. And that included winning NBA MVP in 2023. There's little that Embiid can't do on the basketball floor and he is routinely the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 1 option.
If there is any concern about Embiid, it's generally regarding his health. Embiid missed more than half the season last year and if he hadn't, there's a good chance he probably ends up winning another NBA MVP award. But it's the injuries that have been the only thing that has held him back.
At 30 years old, who knows how many prime years Embiid has left at the center position? But if he remains healthy this season, there's no question he's going to put together another MVP-worthy campaign.