NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
28. Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks
There's an argument to be made that Daniel Gafford won't be the long-term starter at the center position for the Dallas Mavericks this season but a decision hasn't formally been made just yet. By the end of the year, it wouldn't be surprising to see second-year center Dereck Lively II in the starting position. For now, we'll consider Gafford as the starter until something changes. Because of injury, Gafford only played in 29 games last season for the Mavericks. He finished the year by averaging 11 points and seven rebounds on 78 percent shooting from the field.
Gafford is a good player and does play a valuable role for the Mavs. Whether he's the starter or not, there's reason to believe that he's going to be an important part of the team's frontcourt this season. Even though he's proven to be a productive center, it's hard to view him as anything more than a stopgap at the position - especially with Lively on the team.
Gafford is a worthy starter for the Mavs if he's awarded the role heading into the season. Just don't be surprised if he's unseated by Lively.