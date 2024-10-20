NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
There should be no surprise with this selection for the No. 1 center in the league. The argument could be made that not only is Nikola Jokic the best center in the league but he might also be the best player in the world at the moment. There are certainly young players on his trail but at least for now, there are things that Jokic is able to do at his size that no other player is able to do. Because of how versatile and unique of a player he is, Jokic has finally gotten his flowers over the past few years.
After winning an NBA Championship a couple of seasons ago, Jokic's legacy has been cemented. He's going to go down as one of the best centers in league history and he may not be done building out his resume.
Heading into the start of this season, I'd still consider Jokic to be the best center and overall player in the NBA. But there's no question that there are many exciting young players (and centers) on the rise in the NBA.