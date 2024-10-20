NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
26. Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
It was a bit odd when Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards in free agency this past offseason - especially considering that he is best suited to be playing on a contender at this point in his career. In a vacuum, Valanciunas should still be considered a legit starting center in the league. Whether he's the right fit for the Wizards is an entirely different question. If Valanciunas continues to play at a high level, he could, at the very least, emerge as a strong trade candidate heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
There have already been whispers that he could end up hitting the trade block if the Wizards' season does fall off the rails quickly. Even though Valanciunas may seem like an afterthought on the Wizards, there's no question he could play a much bigger impact on a contender.
All that said, Valanciunas is not going to fill up a stat sheet every night. However, he's going to be in the right position on both ends of the floor and will provide some much-needed toughness and veteran experience.