NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
25. Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns
Even though the Phoenix Suns were one of the most underwhelming teams in the Western Conference last season, it's hard to overlook the individual talent they have on their roster. In the frontcourt, Jusuf Nurkic is a solid starter for the team. Even though he's fallen off from the player he was at his peak with the Portland Trail Blazers a few years ago, he's still considered a quality starting center. But at 30 years old, along with the injuries he's had to overcome, the best years of Nurkic's career are probably behind him.
But on the Suns, with as much talent as they have, he's in a great situation. Nurkic may not be a capable second or third option in the league anymore but he could feast as a fourth option in Phoenix. That's his role heading into this season with the Suns.
If Nurkic can avoid the injury bug, as he did a great job of doing last season, there's reason to believe that he can be even more productive this season in Phoenix. Still an effective player, Nurkic is a worthy starting center in today's game.