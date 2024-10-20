NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
24. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
Another veteran who may very well have something left in the tank, Nikola Vucevic checks in at No. 24 as the starting center for the Chicago Bulls. As Chicago moves toward more of a retooling team, Vucevic's role with the team could be in question this season but the 33-year-old center continues to prove that he can be a productive offensive player in the frontcourt. Last season in Chicago, Vucevic still managed to average 18 points and 11 rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field. He continues to age with grace and his game does translate to the modern NBA.
While he may not be all that valuable for the Bulls, there's reason to believe that the opposite could be the case for a playoff-contending team that may have a need in the frontcourt. Vucevic may no longer be in the prime of his career, but he still has to be considered a good starting center.
Over the course of his career, Vucevic has been one of the most underrated centers in the league. That continues to be the case as he prepares for his 14th season in the Association.