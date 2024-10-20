NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
23. John Collins, Utah Jazz
There was a point a few years ago when the argument could be made that John Collins was one of the best rising young frontcourt stars in the league. However, since the 2019-20 breakout season, Collins has not looked like his former self. After falling out of grace with the Atlanta Hawks, he was traded to the Utah Jazz. During his first year in Utah, Collins had a solid bounce-back campaign. Although, he still hasn't reached the level of the player he was a few years ago at his peak.
What makes Collins' fall from grace all the more confusing is the fact that he's still just 27 years old. Even though he's still considered in the "prime" of his career, there's real doubt as to whether he'll ever reach the heights of the player he was a few years ago.
But even if he doesn't ever become that fringe-All-Star player again, Collins could still carve out a role as a capable starting center in the NBA. And that's exactly what he was able to do this past season in Utah.