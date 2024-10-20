NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
22. Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets
For the young Charlotte Hornets, the hope is that third-year big man Mark Williams ends up being part of the long-term answer at the center position. However, he's a player that has battled injuries through the first two years of his career. Last season, Williams missed roughly three-quarters of the regular season due to injury. And this year, he's not off to a great start as there's no guarantee that Williams will be ready to go for the team's season opener as he continues to recover from a foot strain.
When he has been able to play, though, Williams has shown the ability to be a legit starting center in the NBA. Last season, in 19 games played, Williams averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds on 65 percent shooting from the field. Those are the types of numbers that do echo a starting center but his injuries have certainly put a wet blanket on the start to his career.
If Williams can remain healthy this season, there's a real chance he could emerge as a top-20 center in the NBA. But that remains a big question mark for the young big man.