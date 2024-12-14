NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we take a closer look at why big changes may be on the horizon for the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

More than a quarter of the way through the regular season, there are a few big storylines that are beginning to develop. I'm not sure there is any greater than the possibility of the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat making some big changes to their roster - the likes of which that could alter their futures as franchises. For the Lakers, this may be nothing more than pure speculation but the LeBron James trade whispers have begun as the team continues to struggle. Again, it could all just be pipe dream speculation but generally in the NBA, where there's smoke there is a fire.

The real reporting comes out of Miami as the Heat are open to taking trade calls on Jimmy Butler. In the final year of his contract, this is not all that surprising. However, should the Heat actually move forward with trading Jimmy, it would have a huge impact on their future as a franchise. As both the Lakers and Heat begin to mull what they should or shouldn't do at the NBA Trade Deadline, we explore this week's edition of our NBA Power Rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

As you would expect, there isn't going to be much change this season near the bottom of the NBA standings. For now, the Washington Wizards still must be considered the worst team in the league. That's not surprising considering the talent level they are at compared to the rest of the Eastern Conference. But all is not lost for the Wizards. Not only are they setting the foundation for the future with the development of their young core but they're putting themselves in a position to win the chance to select a franchise-changing prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The outlook is not all that doom and gloom for the Wizards.

29. Utah Jazz

The deeper we get into the regular season, the clearer it becomes that the Utah Jazz are in the midst of another difficult season. Over the past three seasons, the Jazz has consistently taken steps back as a team. That's not all that shocking considering they're still in the early stages of a rebuild but that's not the direction a team should be going. Right now, they're on pace to win less than 20 games this season. That's not ideal by any means. However, if there is any sliver of good news, it's that because of their struggles this season, it should give them a good chance to earn a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.