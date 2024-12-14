NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

12. Orlando Magic

With how much the Orlando Magic have had to battle injuries so far this season, this team has no business still ranked near the top of the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the Magic is still a top 4 team and that's a testament to how strong this supporting cast has been. The Magic have had to play extended periods of time without both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The fact that this team has not completely fallen apart to start the season tells us that perhaps this team is closer to contending than we all realize.

Despite their decent play without a fully healthy roster, the true test for this team will come once Banchero and Wagner make a return. If the Magic are going to be taken seriously as a contender in the East, they're going to have to prove they can remain healthy during the second half of the season and go on a big run. Whether they'll be able to do that remains to be seen but if there's one thing we've learned from the team so far this season, it's the fact that talent is not going to hold them back.

11. Phoenix Suns

When it comes to breaking down the Phoenix Suns, it's pretty textbook. This is not a team with a ton of inconsistencies. The Suns are a good if not great team when healthy. Especially when Kevin Durant is playing, the Suns have the capability to win a championship when they are at 100 percent. When they're not, the Suns are a team that could end up missing the playoffs. As we inch closer to the second half of the season, the biggest question for the Suns revolves around whether they'll be able to remain healthy.

All noise aside, the Suns are the easiest team to read. I'm not sure how this season will end for Phoenix but if they're not healthy, they have no shot to make any noise in the postseason. If they are healthy heading into the playoffs, the Suns are probably going to be a team that no one will want to face in a seven-game series. For Phoenix, it's as simple as that.