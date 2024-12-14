NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

10. Golden State Warriors

Getting off to a quick start to the season, the expectations quickly shifted for the Golden State Warriors. However, over the last few weeks, things have begun to change for the team. Their outlook isn't as bright now that they've fallen into a funk, losing seven of their last nine games, and it's all but certain that this team will need to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they're going to have any shot of competing in the Western Conference when the postseason begins. Already the Warriors have been linked to a plethora of trade deadline candidates with the most interesting of them all being Jimmy Butler.

I'm not sure how likely or realistic it will be for the Warriors to make a move for Jimmy but it at the very least is going to add some extra intrigue for the team heading into the deadline. In theory, if the Warriors were to add Jimmy, it would certainly help their chances of competing for a title. That said, even if the Warriors were to somehow trade for Jimmy, I'd still have some big concerns about this team's supporting cast in the postseason. The Warriors have to make a move. What that will end up being remains to be seen at this point.

9. Milwaukee Bucks

The demise of the Milwaukee Bucks has been greatly exaggerated. Or at least that's what the fan base is hoping. And if the last few weeks of play are any indication, it does appear as if that was the case. The Bucks have begun to turn their season around with how they've performed over the last few weeks. The Bucks have won 11 of their last 14 games and have even welcomed the return of Khris Middleton. He's still working off some of the offseason rust but that has to be considered a huge win for the team moving forward.

I'm not sure if the Bucks are completely out of the woods but they have begun to show some promise over the last few weeks and it has to give this team hope for their chances of emerging as a threat by the time the playoffs roll around. I'm still not sold on their championship chances but with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the roster, they're going to have a shot to make some noise in the playoffs. If this team can finally remain healthy, they're going to have a say in who comes out of the East - no matter how disappointing they may have started out this season.