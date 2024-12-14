NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

2. Boston Celtics

Interestingly enough, the Boston Celtics continue to cruise under the radar. For one reason or another, the Celtics continue to be one of the teams that not many across the league want to talk about. It's quite strange considering the Celtics are the defending champions and the fact that they're probably going to be considered the heavy favorites to win it all heading into the postseason. It could be their boring dominance or the fact that they don't have many polarizing stars on their roster. Either way, the Celtics continue to operate on the down low.

But that can't last for long as this team continues to win at a consistent pace. In terms of wins and losses, the Cavs have been better to start the season but in a seven-game series, I'm still not sure there are many people across the league that would bet against Boston. Because of their experience, championship pedigree, and overall talent, the Celtics are set up in a great spot to repeat as champions. And there's nothing about their play so far this season that would change that.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

As the rest of the league continues to wait until we begin to see the potential downfall of the Cleveland Cavaliers, this is a team that has continued to win - and win big. The Cavs continue to be one of the most consistently good teams in the Eastern Conference and at this point, nearly one-third into the regular season, it's not crazy to suggest that Cleveland might be the best team in the league. The Cavs are not just a flash in the pan either. This is a team that has the talent to emerge as the best team in the league.

The Cavs have the young stars that could lead to this franchise eventually winning a championship. To be perfectly honest, I'm not quite sure if the Cavs are already there at this point, but to suggest that this team can't be a realistic threat to make a ton of noise in the East playoffs is simply foolish. Right now, the Cavs are playing like the best team in the league. Looking around the league, there may be only a handful of teams that could end up stopping their momentum train.