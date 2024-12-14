NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

26. Charlotte Hornets

Even as the Charlotte Hornets young core continues to flash signs of promise, it does appear as if the growing pains are going to continue for the team. There is some hope that the Hornets will be able to turn the corner on their struggles soon but at least for this season, there should be a ton of expectations on the shoulders of this young roster - at least not yet. There will be a time when much is expected for the Hornets but they're still probably a year or two and another talented player or two away from that point.

At least for me, the one key area to watch for the Hornets heading into the remainder of the season revolves around the continued development of Brandon Miller. He could be a huge key to success for the future and he may be the one young player on the roster that could completely alter the outlook for the team. If the Hornets do emerge as a playoff contender sooner rather than later, Miller is likely going to have a huge hand in that.

25. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have one of the most talented young rosters in the league. However, the only thing that has been consistent about the Raptors so far this season is the injuries that they've had to battle through. It's difficult to look at the Raptors and not talk about how injuries may have derailed their season. From the beginning, this wasn't a team that had a ton of potential to emerge as a huge player in the Eastern Conference but injuries certainly destroyed any shot the Raptors had to emerge as a surprise team this season.

Even though the Raptors have left much to be desired this season, there is certainly some hope for the future. Toronto has a talented young roster and if they are able to land another high-quality pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which the team is on pace to do, there's reason to believe that things could quickly turn around for Toronto. The Raptors are still probably 1-2 years away from emerging as a playoff threat in the East, but the potential is certainly there for the team to make a move up the East hierarchy in the not-so-distant future.