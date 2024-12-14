NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

20. Indiana Pacers

For the majority of the season, the Indiana Pacers have been a bad team. At this point, there's no arguing with that. For as much talent as the Pacers may have on their roster, it may be time to reevaluate what this team is and what it isn't. To be perfectly clear, this is a team that should be much better than their current record. For one reason or another, the Pacers have continued to fall short of their expectations. If something doesn't change quickly, there is going to be a level of regret that starts setting in with how tied up they are to their core.

If Tyrese Haliburton is not going to be able to snap out of this early-season funk that he currently finds himself in, the Pacers are going to have no shot to salvage this season. And if Haliburton isn't going to be able to make that final leap toward superstardom, there are big questions that the Pacers will need to answer during the offseason. I don't think many people realize just how big of a second half of the season that might be on deck for this team.

19. San Antonio Spurs

As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, there's nothing more that I want to see than the San Antonio Spurs making a pretty big and bold move. This is a team that could be one splash trade deadline move away from emerging as a playoff team in the Western Conference. More than anything for this team heading down the stretch, what I want to see is Victor Wembanyama in a playoff series. I don't know if the Spurs have enough talent to make much noise but Wemby in a seven-game series would be increasingly intriguing of a watch.

With the way this season has gone, even though the Spurs have improved so far this season, they're still probably a couple of years away from being a real player in the Western Conference - especially if they continue to refuse to make a big move at the trade deadline. There is a ton of promise surrounding the Spurs but they still need time to not only develop the rest of their young roster, but also surround Wemby with the right pieces. Wemby and the Spurs are coming though. It's only a matter of time.