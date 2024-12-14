NBA Power Rankings: Big changes may be on the horizon for Lakers, Heat

14. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had an increasingly interesting season thus far. Through roughly the first month of the season, things looked bleak and the Heat appeared to be a team on the downfall. However, over the last month of the season, it's almost as if something has begun to shift for the team. The Heat has eight and three in their last 11 games and they are currently on a four-game winning streak. While it would be foolish to put a ton of stock into how the team has played over such a small stretch of the season, there are signs that perhaps this team has truly turned the corner.

The biggest positive sign is the fact that they're playing much better on the offensive end of the floor. Right now, the Heat currently has a top-10-rated offense in the league, and Tyler Herro is playing at an exceptionally high level. All that said, the Jimmy Butler trade rumors are still very much a problem. The funny thing is, as soon as the Heat started to play better, all of this began to emerge to the surface. Do they have anything to do with each other? Who knows. But at this point, there's enough smoke to suggest that there's at least a tiny bit of fire. How this all ends for the Heat and Jimmy is anyone's guest. But it'd be foolish to completely ignore all the noise that points to a potential Jimmy trade at the deadline.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most confusing teams to try to break down so far this season. Technically speaking, the Wolves are playing .500 basketball at this point, but there is a reason to believe that there could be much potential for this team heading into the second half of the season. As one of the best rising superstars in the league, Anthony Edwards is always going to give this team a shot to figure things out and emerge as a dangerous team down the stretch.

However, the inconsistencies are the big issue for this team - especially when it comes to the offensive end of the floor. Right now, the Wolves are a below-average team offensively, and aside from Edwards and Julius Randle, there are very few players they could lean on offense. And that has been a big issue for the team so far this season. If the Wolves are going to have any shot to turn their season around, it has to begin on that end of the floor.