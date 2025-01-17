NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Knicks primed to ruin Celtics dynasty before it even begins

12. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks had had a pretty up-and-down first half of the season. There were times when it appeared as if the Mavs were forming into championship shape as they were getting familiar with Klay Thompson in the lineup and then there were times when it appeared as if this team was teetering on disaster. All in all, the fact that the Mavs have remained afloat so far this season is a positive. However, as they continue to deal with injuries, this is a team that will have to figure out how to remain afloat for a few more weeks.

If the Mavs can get to the All-Star break still within striking distance for a top 4 seed in the conference, I'd feel good about this team down the stretch - especially when Luka Doncic is able to return from injury. The Mavs have the coaching pedigree, the roster, and the experience to make another deep run in the postseason. In what could be labeled as a wide-open West (aside from the inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder), as long as this team can get to the postseason healthy, they're going to be a squad no one will want to face in a seven-game series.

11. Los Angeles Lakers

Over the last couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been an easy team to beat down on. But through the first half of this year, it's hard not to view this team as an improved group compared to last season. At the moment, the Lakers are just two games (in the loss column) out of the third seed in the Western Conference standings and could be considered one bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline away from emerging as one of the more intriguing teams to watch down the stretch.

As LeBron James continues to play at a high level, now in his 40s, it will be interesting to see how the rest of this roster continues to evolve. The Lakers aren't a likely contender in the West at the moment. But there's a lot that can change between now and the end of the season. I'd suggest the Lakers are a feisty bunch and should be kept a close eye on down the stretch. This team is one hot streak away from emerging as a real player in the West. Of course, the question is, do they have all of that in them?