NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Knicks primed to ruin Celtics dynasty before it even begins

22. Chicago Bulls

Over the last handful of seasons, there has been a better definition of an average team in the NBA than the Chicago Bulls. It seems that for the past three seasons, this team has been the 9th or 10th seed consistently in the Eastern Conference. As we approach the midway point of this season, that's exactly where the Bulls currently stand. They aren't bad enough where they're going to qualify for a high draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but they're also not good enough where they're going to rise that much in the standings.

While that may not be a bad thing in theory, this is generally the spot that most teams want to avoid. The Bulls are kind of stuck in mediocrity. And this is likely going to continue to be the case until they find a resolution on the Zach LaVine front. Say what you want about his impact as a player; he can score the basketball. And while he may not be considered a "winning player" to many across the league, he has done enough to keep the Bulls "above water" in the East so far this season.

21. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been pretty average throughout the first half of this season. Entering the year, that was pretty much the expectation considering where the roster construction was. But that doesn't make it any more of a success. Overall, because of Steph Curry's presence on the roster, the Warriors have to be considered a disappointment this year even though they weren't expected to be much better than this. Despite their roster limitations, this is not a team that can be average with Curry on the roster.

Entering the year, they knew they had to make some sort of move in an attempt to maximize this year. So far, that move consisted of trading for Dennis Schroder. With all due respect to Schroder, that can't be the sole move the Warriors make if they want to reemerge as a potential contender in the Western Conference. Because of that, it's hard to feel optimistic about this team heading into the second half of the season. Maybe something changes on that front at the NBA Trade Deadline but it's hard to expect that at this point.