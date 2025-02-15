NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

In this week's edition of our NBA Power Rankings, we explore just how dangerous the Los Angeles Lakers may be in the Western Conference.

After making the move for Luka Doncic, it's only natural to wonder just how dangerous the Los Angeles Lakers may be in the Western Conference. It's not that bad of a question considering the team probably has two of the five or six best players in the NBA right now. The Lakers may not have the deepest or most complete team in the league but with the inexperience that sits atop the West standings, it would be interesting to see the Lakers' dynamic duo of Luka and LeBron James put that to the test in a seven-game series.

It's probably going to take some time for Luka and LeBron to click but when they do, there's reason to believe that they could be quite dangerous in the postseason. If the Lakers are healthy heading into the playoffs, it would not be wise to overlook this team against any favorite in a series. Keeping the Lakers in mind as we head into the NBA's All-Star break, let's reassess where the rest of the league stands in our first post-trade deadline NBA Power Rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

There's probably not much that's going to change on this front between now and the end of the season. The Washington Wizards have consistently been the worst team in the NBA this season. As they prioritized developing their young core, the growing pains were expected for the franchise. Because of all the losing, it's going to put the Wizards in the perfect opportunity to score a big name in the 2025 NBA Draft. Depending on how the draft lottery goes, there's a chance the Wizards could have a truly exciting future in a matter of a few months.

29. New Orleans Pelicans

In what has been a season to forget for the New Orleans Pelicans as they've been ravaged by injuries, it's good to see that the franchise has begun to turn the page on their previous build by trading away Brandon Ingram at the deadline. It's certainly something that needed to be done if they were not going to agree to a contract extension. Now, the Pelicans can focus on Zion Williamson. Is he the true face of the franchise that they're going to build around for the next 10 years? If not, the Pelicans could be in for another chaotic offseason.