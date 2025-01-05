NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

In the first installment of our NBA Power Rankings in 2025, the New York Knicks look like a contender and the Memphis Grizzlies demand respect.

As we quickly inch toward the midway point of the 2024-25 NBA season, there are plenty of storylines that are beginning to blossom across the league. One of the most notable revolves around two teams (one in the East and one in the West) that have begun to state their claims as defined championship contenders.

Since the middle of November, the New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the league. At 20-5 in their last 25 games, this is a team that is looking more and more like the contender most expected them to be out of the gate. They may not be able to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings but they should not be slept on anymore. The same could be said about the Memphis Grizzlies who had won 15 of their last 20 games heading into Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Two teams that came into this season with polar opposite expectations appear to be legit championship contenders at the near midway point of the season. As we dig deeper into both the Knicks and Grizzlies, let's explore this week's installment of our NBA Power Rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

There's not much to say about the Washington Wizards. They're 4-8 in their last 12 games and while that may be viewed as a pretty bad record, it's certainly been an improvement compared to what this team was to start the season. The Wizards are still on pace to finish with one of the worst records in the league but that's not all bad considering this team would greatly benefit from earning a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

29. Utah Jazz

Much like the Wizards, the Utah Jazz continue to struggle and also remain on pace to be in the conversation to finish with the worst record in the league. The Jazz continue to struggle to find any consistent help opposite of Lauri Markkanen and they seriously have to be eyeing embracing a huge seller's role ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. At this point, you can't help but wonder if Utah may regret not trading Markkanen when they had the opportunity to (when his trade value was at an all-time high). That's how bad of a season it's been for the franchise.