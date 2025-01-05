NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

12. Minnesota Timberwolves

After their run a year ago, there were many expectations on the shoulders of the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into this season. The blockbuster trade of Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of the season currently changed things but, regardless, they've continued to be one of the more disappointing teams in the Western Conference. If there is any consolation for the Wolves, it's the fact that for as disappointing as they've been this year, they're still just two games back of the fourth seed in the standings.

If the Wolves go on an extended win streak or get hot, this is a team that could find themselves back in the thick of the West standings. They may not be able to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings but this is a team that still has some championship DNA as long as Anthony Edwards is leading the way. I'm not sure what to make of the Wolves heading into the second half of the season but the next few months could have huge implications on what could await this team during the summer.

11. Los Angeles Lakers

After a rough stretch that brought big questions about the direction of the team, the Los Angeles Lakers have played much better over the last few weeks. The Lakers are 7-2 in their last nine games and are currently ranked as a top 4 team in the Western Conference standings. The move for Dorian Finney-Smith is already paying dividends for the team and there's reason to believe that the Lakers haven't even begun to play their best basketball of the season yet. If they are able to make another move before the trade deadline, the Lakers could be a dark horse team to watch.

The team's legitimacy as a contender is still very much in question but the Lakers could emerge as quite the intriguing team in the West playoffs if they can avoid the Oklahoma City Thunder in a first-round matchup. Aside from the Thunder, I'm not sure if there's any other team that should be considered as overwhelmingly dominant. And that could end up playing in favor of the Lakers down the stretch.