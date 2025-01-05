NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Even though the Western Conference has been pretty erratic to start the season, if there is one super bright spot, it's been the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is a team that has continued to win, win, and win. Even with the injuries that they've had to battle, the Thunder continue to be the most consistently good team in the West. At this point, they may be the only true contender that deserves excellent status in the conference. Out West, there is plenty of parity outside the Thunder. However, if there is one favorite, it's certainly Oklahoma City.

For as good as the Thunder have been so far this season, this is a team that may not have hit their ceiling yet. With Chet Holmgren still recovering from an early-season injury, the hope is that he will give this team a much-needed boost down the stretch. The scariest part of the Thunder is the fact that they've been this dominant so far this season and we haven't even seen them at full strength. It does appear as if the sky is the limit for the Thunder.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Through nearly the halfway mark of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently been the best team in the league. Even more so than the Boston Celtics in the East, the Cavs have looked like the more complete team so far this season. Heading into the start of the season, many were looking for the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers as potential teams that could rival the Celtics in the East this season. Well, a worthy threat to the Celtics has emerged. It's just not the team most expected it to be.

Instead, it's the Cavs that has taken that role on so far this season. Of course, the question is whether this is a team that can keep this rolling into the second half of the season and then into the postseason. You'd have to believe so. The Cavs have not just been good or impressive; they've been much more than that. This is a team that is on pace to win 70-plus games this season. I'm not sure if they'll get there but that just goes to show how excellent they've been so far this year.