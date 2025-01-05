NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

26. New Orleans Pelicans

Even as the New Orleans Pelicans begin to get a bit healthy, it doesn't seem as if the wins are going to quickly stack up for the team. A lot can change between now and the end of the season but, at least for now, that doesn't appear to be how this season is going to end for the team. The big return to keep a close eye on is Zion Williamson's. He recently returned to on-court activity and there's reason to believe that he could be closer to a return to the floor than many realize. Even being positive, though, it would be foolish to completely bank on the idea of a healthy Zion.

Over the next few weeks, there is one storyline that deserves much attention. It's whether or not the Pelicans will end up trading Brandon Ingram. The two sides have still not agreed to a contract extension and that could mean that all paths lead toward a trade before the deadline. With roughly a month left, you'd have to imagine that discussions are going to pick up over the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out and how it will impact New Orleans not only this season but also as they look into the future.

25. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are another team that reality has begun to set in over the last month of the regular season. That shouldn't be exactly that surprising considering the team has correctly decided to pivot or embrace the rebuilding of their roster. Over the last few weeks, the Nets have traded Dennis Schroder (to the Golden State Warriors) and Dorian Finney-Smith (to the Los Angeles Lakers). While there are many teams that have refused to pick a path forward, the Nets have made no confusion about where they're headed.

Heading into the final month ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nets may not be done making moves. Cameron Johnson remains one of the most sought-after wings on the trade block and there's still a realistic chance that the Nets end up trading him. If they do pull off such a move, it is likely going to open the door for this team to fully embrace "tank mode" for the remainder of this season. The Nets had an impressive and competitive start to the year. However, as they embrace seller mode ahead of the deadline, the losses are naturally going to begin to stack up for the team.