NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

20. Phoenix Suns

Despite the immense talent that the Phoenix Suns have on their roster, this is a team that continues to leave much to be desired so far this season. They are one of the more disappointing contenders in the Western Conference and currently find themselves ranked outside the top 10 in the standings. There's still time for the Suns to turn their fortunes around but this is a team that continues to struggle when they're not 100 percent healthy. Which team isn't good when they are playing at 100 percent capacity?

The Suns have been an epic failure and as they continue to fall into a downward spiral, you can't help but wonder if there are serious conversations in the front office about potentially hitting the reset button on this core. If the Suns can't right the ship over the next couple of months, there could be some big questions that need to be answered about this team's future heading into the NBA offseason, if not before.

19. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a great test for the remainder of this season. After a putrid start to the year, which at least in part has to be attributed to injuries, the Sixers are trying to dig their way out of the gutter. Since November 30, that team has begun to look like a much different team. Since that point, the Sixers are 10-5 and have shown flashes of brilliance. They're still not where they want to be but they are certainly trending in the right direction. The big question is whether they can continue to do so heading into the remainder of the season.

Ultimately for the Sixers, their chances of emerging as a legit threat in the playoffs is going to rely on whether they can remain healthy. When healthy, the Sixers have the talent to compete with almost any other team in the league. However, especially for the Sixers, health is never something that can truly be banked on. The Sixers may have a truly flawed championship roster. But if things do fall perfectly for Philly the rest of the season, they could evolve into a team no one will want to see in the postseason.