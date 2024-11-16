NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
12. Memphis Grizzlies
When it comes to basketball, the Memphis Grizzlies have the look of a team that is beginning to find its footing. I'm not sure if the Ja Morant situation is going to work out long-term for the team but the fact that he still isn't playing at his peak and that the Grizzlies are still playing above-.500 basketball is a good sign for the season. As this team continues to learn how to play with each other, I imagine we're only going to see a better and better version of the Grizzlies. The big question is, how far will that take them in the deep Western Conference?
In a wide-open West, I remain intrigued about the Grizzlies' possibilities. As a team that no one is talking about, the Grizzlies are in a perfect position to operate under the radar in the regular season and truly take off once the postseason begins. But most of that will fall on the shoulders of Morant and how he looks when he returns from injury. There's reason for optimism, but I still don't know what to make about the Grizzlies, one way or the other, just yet.
11. Orlando Magic
When Paolo Banchero went down with an injury a couple of weeks ago, the sustainability of the young Orlando Magic was naturally going to be tested. At least through the first handful of games without Banchero, the team hasn't performed as poorly as perhaps some believed they would. And if they continue to play .500 basketball without Banchero in the lineup, it's only going to put this team in a great position to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings once their superstar returns from injury.
Of course, the Magic will still need to survive another 2-4 weeks without Banchero in the lineup but this team continues to prove that they are a legit threat in the East. I'm not sure if they have the top-tier talent to compete with the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series even when Banchero is healthy, but it's impossible to not account for the Magic when discussing the most dangerous teams in the conference. The Magic are no longer just a feel-good story in the league. They are building something special.