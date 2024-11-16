NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
8. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a great start to the season. But even at 9-4 through the first month, I'm still a little hesitant about what exactly should be expected from this team. Let's remember, last year, the Rockets got off to an 8-6 start before they began to fade down the Western Conference standings before ultimately missing out on the postseason entirely. Are the Rockets a different team this season? We shall see but you can understand the hesitance I have in breaking down their fast start.
For such a young team, you'd think that it's a high-octane offense that has the Rockets off to such a strong start to the season. However, on the contrary, it's a highly-ranked defense that has fueled the strong start to the year for Houston. If they can keep up that level of play, perhaps there is a bit of staying power for the Rockets. Of course, for such a young team, that is a big "if." For now, there is a lot to be excited about heading into the thick of the season. Perhaps even a possible big in-season move that would cement this team's status as a potential threat in the Western Conference.
7. New York Knicks
Through the first month of the regular season, the New York Knicks have played .500 basketball. I'm not so sure they should be quite confident in the offseason moves they made this past summer. On paper, the Knicks should be improved compared to last season. Interestingly enough, the Knicks were just 7-5 through their first 12 games of the season last year. Over the past couple of seasons, it has taken a few weeks for the Knicks to find their groove. That should give this group a bit of hope over the next few weeks.
Clearly, the Knicks are still working through some issues. Adding two star-level players to a starting 5 is never an easy task. Heading into this season, there was always going to be some sort of learning curve for this team - and even the coaching staff. At some point soon, though, you'd have to think that the Knicks are going to start hitting their stride. They have the talent to be one of the best teams in the East. I'm not sure if that opinion has changed at all even with their delayed start to the year.