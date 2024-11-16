NBA Power Rankings: Knicks may be a disaster; Warriors are dominating the West
6. Denver Nuggets
Over the past couple of weeks, it does appear as if the Denver Nuggets are playing better after a surprisingly slow start to the season. Even though it does seem as if Nikola Jokic has to go nuclear every night for this team to look dominant, you kind of have to trust that if you're the Nuggets. After all, Jokic is still in the conversation for the best player in the world. Is it ideal in the long run? Probably not, especially considering that was one of the bigger problems for the Nuggets in last year's postseason - they ran out of gas in the conference semifinals.
At this point, the one saving grace for the Nuggets is that there's possibly a mid-season acquisition that could help jump-start this team down the stretch run. I feel like the Nuggets should try to make a move that could help take a load off Jokic in the regular season in an attempt to have the best version of himself once the postseason begins. That could prove to be difficult for this front office but I do believe that may be the key toward another long playoff run for Denver.
5. Phoenix Suns
After a strong start to the season, the Phoenix Suns have now lost three out of their last four games. That's the impact of having to play without Kevin Durant, who is currently sidelined with an injury. The hope is that he's back sooner rather than later but that's never a given in the NBA. Nevertheless, despite the injury, there's no question that the Suns are beginning to click as a team. If they can remain healthy, which is a huge "what if," Phoenix should feel good about their chances of making waves in the playoffs.
Before his injury, KD was playing at an MVP level. If he can pick up where he left off when he does return, there's no doubt in my mind that the Suns will be able to bounce back as a team as well. Of all the teams in the Western Conference, the Suns were considered one of the bigger sleeping giants. Through the first few weeks of the season, it appears as if they have awakened. If they can remain healthy, they're looking more and more like a team no one will want to face in the postseason.